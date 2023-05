PNW Country Rock Music Artist Aaron Crawford Announces Fifth Album "FIVE" Release

Fans can now order "FIVE" and be among the first to experience Crawford's latest musical masterpiece. www.crawfordaaronmusic.com/product-page/pre-order-five Aaron Crawford logo

The album features nine tracks that fuse classic country sounds with Seattle grunge and contemporary storytelling.

SEATTLE, WASH., USA, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Crawford, a renowned country music artist from the Pacific Northwest, announces the release of his highly anticipated fifth album, "FIVE," on May 26, 2023. Recorded at LaLa Mansion Studios in Nashville, Tenn., "FIVE" was produced by John Luzzi."The new album “FIVE” is the culmination of years of hard work and marks the halfway point of a career goal of 10 albums. I’ve really tried to bring some fresh ideas and an evolving sound for this record," said Crawford.The album features nine tracks that fuse classic country sounds with Seattle grunge and contemporary storytelling. With standouts such as "Strings of this Guitar" and "You Were Always Right," "FIVE" promises to be a remarkable addition to Crawford's already impressive discography."Some tunes written and recorded in Seattle, some written and recorded in Nashville, this record feels like an exact representation of me as an artist at this point in my life," said Crawford.Aaron Crawford is a Pacific Northwest musician who values family, friends and his community and has played at more than 1,000 venues all over the U.S. Catch him at his upcoming shows: https://www.crawfordaaronmusic.com/ Fans can now order "FIVE" and be among the first to experience Crawford's latest musical masterpiece. www.crawfordaaronmusic.com/product-page/pre-order-five "FIVE" TRACKLISTYOU WERE ALWAYS RIGHTTAKE YOUR TIMEDOESN'T MAKE A DIFFERENCESOUNDS LIKE SUMMERDREAMS DON'T COME CHEAPRADIO THINGJUST LIKE THAT10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOUSTRINGS OF THIS GUITAR