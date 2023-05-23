MegaMatcher ABIS Used for ID Credentials Issuance in Madagascar
MegaMatcher ABIS includes a highly accurate and fast multi-biometric matching engine for managing enrollment, identification and verification transactions in identity management systems.
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.
Neurotechnology partnered with MOSIP to provide a MOSIP-compliant ABIS for an ID credentials issuance pilot project in Madagascar.
We see MOSIP standards widely adopted in our industry, and we believe that in the future it will be required even more by different countries for their identity projects.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced its participation in a pilot project jointly executed by MOSIP and the government of the Republic of Madagascar using Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher ABIS.
— Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology
The Madagascar Ministry of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications (MNDPT) has partnered with MOSIP to implement a pilot program for the issuance of ID credentials, using technology components that include a MOSIP-compliant Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The pilot will see an end-to-end demonstration of MOSIP, covering some registrations and ID generation. The MOSIP-compliant ABIS from Neurotechnology (MegaMatcher) is currently being used in the pilot.
MegaMatcher is an ABIS that includes a highly accurate and fast multi-biometric matching engine for managing enrollment, identification and verification transactions in identity management systems. The MegaMatcher ABIS features fingerprint, face, iris, palm-print and voice biometrics, as well as a ready-to-use interface for the operator to manage several other functionalities of the system. It is compliant with MOSIP’s API specifications, and includes an adjudication module (under compliance) among other capabilities.
“We see MOSIP standards widely adopted in our industry, and we believe that in the future it will be required even more by different countries for their identity projects,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “MegaMatcher ABIS has already demonstrated its accuracy and speed capabilities in many large-scale national projects worldwide, and we consider it very important to have proven in the field that it is also fully compliant with MOSIP specifications.”
Krishnan Rajagopalan, Head – Country Implementations in MOSIP, said, “MOSIP believes in working with our partners to ensure that adopting countries can choose from a variety of cutting-edge, MOSIP-compliant technology solutions. As more technology providers continue to join our growing ecosystem, we look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with Neurotechnology to help accelerate MOSIP’s efforts with their vast experience in the field of biometric solutions.”
The MOSIP implementations for MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK are available on request for government institutions and system integrators who aim to test and use Neurotechnology’s capabilities through this open standard.
About MOSIP
The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) was incubated at IIIT Bangalore as a global Digital Public Good. The platform enables digital-identity-led development and transformation for countries.
MOSIP offers adopters the flexibility to design, build and own critical software infrastructure for ID. The open-source and open-standard platform comes with a modular, configurable and customizable architecture, built on the principles of security and privacy by design. In addition to use cases, reference integrations and additional technology modules, the MOSIP project offers adopters an interoperable solution for putting ID to use.
The platform is currently being adopted by the Republic of the Philippines, Morocco, the Togolese Republic and Ethiopia in addition to being piloted in Sri Lanka, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Niger.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for a variety of applications, including biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
