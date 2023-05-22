Adventure Travel Market to Witness Stunning Growth | TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays
Adventure Travel Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Adventure Travel Market will witness a 20.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Adventure Travel market to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Adventure Travel Market Breakdown by Application (Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace) by Type (Hard, Soft, Others) by Activity (Land-based Activity, Water-based Activity, Air-based Activity) by Type of Traveler (Solo, Friends/Group, Couple, Family) by Age Group (Below 20 Years, 20 – 30 Years, 30 – 50 Years, 50 Years and above) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Adventure Travel market size is estimated to increase by USD 56868 Million at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 112227 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Adventure Travel Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Adventure Travel market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TUI Group (Germany), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Jet2 Holidays (United Kingdom), Cox & Kings Ltd (India), Lindblad Expeditions (United States), Travcoa (United States), Scott Dunn (United Kingdom), Abercrombie & Kent Ltd (United States), Micato Safaris (United States), Tauck (United States)
Definition:
Adventure travel refers to a type of tourism that involves exploring or experiencing new and challenging outdoor activities, often in remote or exotic locations. These activities can range from trekking, hiking, rock climbing, mountaineering, camping, kayaking, white-water rafting, bungee jumping, skydiving, and many other high-risk outdoor sports. Adventure travel appeals to people who seek a unique and exciting experience and are willing to take on physical challenges or risks. The adventure travel market includes various services and products such as travel packages, tours, accommodations, and specialized equipment, catering to the needs of adventure-seeking travelers.
Market Trends:
Rising Inclination Towards undiscovered Regions
Market Drivers:
Increasing Government Support to Adventure Travel
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Disposable Income
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Adventure Travel Market: Hard, Soft, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Adventure Travel Market: Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace
