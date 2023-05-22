DEP to Host May 24 Open House at Liberty State Park, Share Progress on Park Revitalization Program

TRENTON – Building on two years of public engagement and extensive design engineering work, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will host an open house event at Liberty State Park (LSP) on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. to share progress on the comprehensive LSP Revitalization Program. The program includes planning, design, and construction work divided into three phases that correspond to the northern, interior, and southern/waterfront areas of the park.

At the open house, DEP will share a schedule of LSP Revitalization Program actions expected over the next year, which will include multiple points of continued public engagement and an initial groundbreaking early this fall. Attendees will be invited to view a poster and video exhibit and provide feedback on options for new public amenities in each phase of the revitalization.

Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, DEP staff, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers professionals working to advance elements of the LSP Revitalization Program will be available throughout the evening to answer questions and collect ideas directly from the public.

The open house will be held at the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal building located within the park at One Audrey Zapp Drive.