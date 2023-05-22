James Langston, a Retired Naval Officer Announces the Release of His 21st Book, Crumbs from the Master's Table on 4 June

She is filled with hopeful possibilities.

None ever dare be so adventurous as to trade the past for hopes of an unknown future armed only with a dream and a 'seed of faith'. Their destination? A faraway land filled with opportunity.” — James Langston

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of daily negative news, Crumbs from the Master’s Table offers a refreshing reminder that persistent, steadfast faith still moves the heart of God. It gives readers 11 insightful keys to one of life’s most elusive questions, ‘Do you believe?’ These keys are sprinkled throughout the pages of the book and cover a variety of subjects including, life, obstacles, preparation, faith, war, destiny, God’s will, God’s promises, odds, racism and prayer.

Crumbs from the Master’s Table opens with no preliminary remarks or fanfare, just an announcement, ‘Let there be light!’ We are desperate people, prone to carry out the most heinous and ghastly crimes. As the heart of humanity spirals downward, real life morphs into a more difficult version of itself each day. Thankfully, this book offers real hope and real answers to those never-ending problems of life: not tomorrow or in the future, but NOW!

The book was inspired by the story of the Syrophoenician mother’s cry to Jesus, ‘Yes, Lord: yet the dogs under the table eat of the children’s crumbs’ [Mark 7:28]. Reviewers of the book say its timeless message speaks to the heart of the reader with powerful stories of faith, hope, and perseverance: positive reminders that God is not only in control, but He still provides for our every need.

We all can say, ‘Had I known in my 30s, 40s, 50s or even the beginning of my 60s what I know today, my life would be 180 degrees different’. I know that sounds odd, but think about it, wouldn’t you jump at the chance to go back in time and do a little ‘tweaking’ in your life? That’s one reason the author constructed the book as he did. That way you the reader could also see fragments of yourself.

The author is a retired naval officer with over 25 years of technical experience and leadership in Satellite, Tactical Communications, Information Systems, and Combat Systems. He is slated to release Crumbs from the Master’s Table’ on June 4 to commemorate the day he entered navy boot camp 47 years ago.

The ‘old-school’ style of the book speaks to the masses, regardless of the ethnicity or social status. The words inspire readers to be the best version of their self. In a world filled with disappointment, it is rare that you are able to reignite the flames of hope in those battered and bruised by life. However, friends, family, executives and even strangers are saying, ‘Thank you’ for doing just that. ‘We no longer live our lives in fear of the uncertainties, but we embrace the moments, one at a time’.

The author is a husband of 44 years, a dad of 6 kids, a granddad of 15, senior pastor, retired naval officer, author and Science Fiction (Syfy) writer. He is the founder and pastor of the Pilgrim Outreach Ministries for the past 35 years. His life's mission is to do all that he can for the Lord. One of his favorites quotes is found in the Book of John Chapter 4, Verse 6, ‘I must work the works of Him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work’.

Preview @ https://jumpshare.com/v/jdmaF7h9UiG5hS3oXHKo

Order copies in paperback, hardcover or Kindle @ http://www.thewilltosucceed.homestead.com

A Crumb for a Crisis