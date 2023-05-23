Nefolo Launches Global Shadow IT Platform to Accelerate the Visibility and Prevent SaaS Business Risk
Innovative SaaS-based platform gives businesses comprehensive visibility and control over their application landscapeWINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nefolo, the Shadow IT leader that provides 360-degree SaaS visibility and optimization, today announced the launch of its global Shadow IT platform, the first of its kind solution that gives businesses comprehensive visibility and control over their application landscape. The cloud-based platform provides real-time insights into an organization's entire SaaS portfolio, including who is using what applications, how those applications are being used, and whether they pose any security or compliance risks.
Global cloud usage continues to grow as end users and IT departments become more comfortable acquiring cloud services. The typical IT organization is only aware of a small fraction of its overall cloud activity. The lack of a coordinated cloud enablement strategy results in set of productivity, expense, security, and support issues. IT departments need full visibility and risk information to manage cloud adoption in a secure and organized fashion. Once decisions are made about particular apps, there is a need for the ability to block access to applications that are not approved to reduce the risk of sensitive data loss, account compromises, and malware infections.
"With the launch of our new platform, Nefolo is once again setting the standard for Shadow IT solutions," said Nefolo Founder Adam Chamberlain. "Our unique approach gives businesses the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their application portfolio, while also providing the tools and resources to prevent SaaS business risk."
The Nefolo platform provides businesses with a complete view of their application ecosystem, including information on which applications are being used, how they are being used, and who is using them. It also offers a set of best practices for Shadow IT management, including application discovery, security assessment, and financial optimization. With its new platform, Nefolo is committed to helping businesses solve the security, compliance, and financial issues surrounding Shadow IT.
While many organizations are aware of the risks posed by Shadow IT, traditional solutions like CASBI are often insufficient and may provide a false sense of security. To combat this, Nefolo's groundbreaking platform leverages machine learning to analyze corporate email systems, both cloud-based and on-premise, in order to identify patterns related to SaaS sign-ups, password resets, and invoicing. Nefolo's easy-to-deploy, SaaS-based solution offers businesses a comprehensive understanding of their application landscape, revealing:
1. The widespread use of unauthorized SaaS applications, often up to 75 different applications per business.
2. Employees expensing redundant apps, even when corporate alternatives are provided.
3. Failure to cancel subscriptions when employees leave the company.
4. Utilisation of non-compliant, international SaaS vendors that may store data in unauthorized locations.
5. Use of free applications that may compromise data ownership or privacy.
Interestingly, Nefolo's platform also highlights how SaaS usage trends reflect real-world events. For example, easing COVID-19 travel restrictions led to increased travel app sign-ups, while the pandemic's mental health impact sparked a surge in mental wellness app subscriptions. To learn more about Nefolo's game-changing solution and how it can help your business regain control over its application ecosystem, visit Nefolo.com or contact hello@nefolo.com for a free trial.
About Nefolo
Nefolo is an international SaaS IT security company with head offices in London that solves the security, compliance, and financial issues surrounding Shadow IT. Its unique SaaS-based solution offers outstanding coverage and can be set up quickly. Contact us at hello@nefolo.com.
