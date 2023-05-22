Snacking Innovator Snax-Sational Brands Debuts America’s Favorite Popcorn Cookie Pop and Candy Pop At Target Stores

Cookie Pop Oreo® and Candy Pop M&M’s MINIS® Officially Launches in Target Stores Nationwide Ahead of The Annual Sweets and Snacks Show in Chicago May 23-25

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookie Pop Oreo® and Candy Pop M&M’s MINIS® Officially Launches in Target Stores Nationwide Ahead of The Annual Sweets and Snacks Show in Chicago Taking Place May 23-25, 2023 (Booth #11180)

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, officially expands its portfolio offerings to further innovate the snacking aisle with COOKIE POP OREO® made with real OREO cookie pieces and CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® made with M&M’s Minis candy, now launching in Target stores nationwide. America’s favorite sweet and savory popcorn treat, CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® and COOKIE POP OREO® officially launch in Target doors across the United States as the brand continues its retail expansion, with a percentage of all bags sold benefitting the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Network nationwide. (www.ryanfoundation.org)

The COOKIE POP and CANDY POP popcorn brand is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. COOKIE POP OREO® and CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® are now available nationwide at a top national retailer Target in 5.25-ounce bags for $4.29.

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, COOKIE POP and CANDY POP’s additional flavor profiles are available online (http://snaxsationalbrands.com/) and also includes COOKIE POP CHIPS AHOY!®, CANDY POP TWIX®, CANDY POP SNICKERS®, CANDY POP SOUR PATCH KIDS®, and their latest flavors, COOKIE POP made with NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces and CEREAL POP made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal and COCOA PEBBLES® cereal.

“We are so excited to roll out COOKIE POP OREO® and CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® in our new partnership with Target stores as we continue the revolution for our brand. We are beyond excited and appreciative to be launching with Target nationwide” - Jerry Bello, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

SNAX-Sational Brands’ established premiere power duo COOKIE POP and CANDY POP, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things; ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation, and now, adding CEREAL POP to their portfolio. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Victoria Justice to Kourtney Kardashian to Mario Lopez to Kevin Hart to Lucy Hale. Additionally, as part of the brands ongoing “Snackgiving” year round initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of SNAX-Sational Brands varieties, inclusive of all CEREAL POP bag sales, will continue to benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Children’s Hospitals nationwide, comprehensive of the all new Seacrest Studios opening in 2023. The Seacrest Studios make it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, as well as provide entertainment to families and patients of the Children’s Hospitals that are there for care.

ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP

SNAX-Sational Brands premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with BUTTERFINGER®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s Minis®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties now with a full national launch in Target.

Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop #CerealPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

