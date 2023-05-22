Ruiz Bill to Help Address Teacher Shortage Passes Senate

Trenton – In an effort to address teacher shortages facing districts around the state, the Senate today advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz to permit educators who have retired from TPAF to return to employment without reenrolling in the pension system.

“New Jersey has been battling teacher shortages for a long time and the issue has only been exacerbated in recent years by the pandemic. While we have enacted various measures to bolster the teaching workforce, many districts are still struggling to fill positions,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “It is our hope that through this legislation we can encourage retired teachers to return to the classroom, for a short time, to help ensure students have the academic support they need, especially as we work to overcome learning loss.”

The bill, S-3798, would permit a certified teacher or professional staff member providing special services who retired from the Teachers’ Pension and Annuity Fund to return to work full time, in a position of critical need, without being reenrolled in the TPAF if the reemployment commences during the 2023-2024 school year.

The bill would allow the teacher or professional staff member to return to work under a contract for one year, which could be renewed for only one additional year.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-0.