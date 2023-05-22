LUISA PLANCHER: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
Luisa Plancher pens a book that will make nations great in her book, The Strength of the NationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People will always need a leader to provide them with proper guidance, ensure that their country is equal and achieve peace. Author Luisa Plancher thinks so too! She has written a book, The Strength of the Nation, to help the former 45th United States of America President Donald John Trump. Plancher believes that by making America strong again, they can help other nations, just like President Trump did in his term. This book will enable readers who enjoy politics to communicate the message that when God is at the center of everything, anything is possible.
In 1970, Luisa Plancher immigrated to the United States of America and wed her husband, Luigi Plancher. Since she was a young girl, she always had America a special place in her heart—she recalled growing up in Italy and how America supported her nation during World War II. As a result of America's kindness, she was sent to school to earn a degree in education and went on to become a teacher. Plancher also earned a degree in Political Science, where she pursued a career in social work and began writing in 1980.
Watch Luisa Plancher's interviews on YouTube and be amazed at how her visions can make the nation great again. "The Strength of the Nation" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide. Also her website at www.newvisionsusa.com.
