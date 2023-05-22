HIP Video Promo presents: Spider Rockets premiere "Monster of Your Dreams" video on New Noise Magazine

Photo credit: Mark Weiss

Fueled by rage & inner power, Spider Rockets have teamed up with frequent collaborator / producer Jason Nappi for the thrilling "Monster of Your Dreams" video.

HAZLET, NJ, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Noise Magazine | VIDEO PREMIERE: SPIDER ROCKETS – ‘MONSTER OF YOUR DREAMS’

Unapologetically fueled by rage and inner power, Spider Rockets’ discography feels like you are standing in the eye of a hurricane. Frontwoman Helena Cos’s vocals rain down upon the multilayered instrumentals with thunderous vibrations that shake the earth while guitarist Johnny Nap electrifies the soundscape with his guitar riffs. Spider Rockets started in New Jersey, and eventually scaled up to premiere venues and music festivals such as the Vans Warped Tour, Popcomm, and touring with Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Framing Hanley, Trapt, Saving Abel, and Pop Evil, among others. Their in-your-face approach to the rock/metal scene brings back the distinctive edginess crafted by their musical inspirations, such as AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, in a modern frame. The group’s other videos, “Casual Violence,” “Going Down” and “Rip Your Heart Out,” have garnered almost two million views on YouTube, as well as receiving film festival winner awards. Spider Rockets’ ability to draw listeners in with evocative themes and lyricism makes them a top act to watch.

In their most recent single, “Monster of Your Dreams,” Spider Rockets explores the threat of terrors that extend into our waking hours. Crashing onto the scene with distorted riffs and pounding drums, the band manifests an atmosphere of disturbed confusion. Seductive and sinister, Cos wails out the perfidious proposition of a lurking, menacing presence. Over whomping bass runs, Cos’s lyrics mock the insanity of temptation and our enslavement to subtle evils that coax us from our peace. As the tempo accelerates, Nap howls through a solo before Cos chants this banger to bed.

Feast your eyes on the music video for “Monster of Your Dreams,” directed by Spider Rockets’ frequent collaborator and producer Jason Nappi. Peppered with footage from Cos and Nap’s favorite thriller flicks, the video features the band members navigating within a nightmare. With mounting musical intensity, the band becomes more maniacal as Nappi drops in clever horror tropes along the way. Rage along with the crew in this taunting traipse through terror.

