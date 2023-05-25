Steve Wildrick Joins Winston Foodservice
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, is happy to announce that Steve Wildrick has joined the company as the Strategic Key Account (YUM Brands) & Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast United States.
Steve will be based in New Jersey. He will support Winston’s sales partners in the Northeast region, as well as lead the strategic support of all YUM! Brands in the United States.
Steve is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience with several major foodservice businesses in both the foodservice equipment and foodservice chemical arenas. This diversity of experience enhances his ability to guide his clients with a unique perspective to maximize the support of operations for win-win opportunities.
His love for foodservice began at an early age, waiting tables. He’s an accomplished business development professional with a proven track record of success, having built life-long relationships/partnerships with franchisees, distributors, reps, customers, and industry leaders.
In addition to his professional pursuits, Steve is also a dedicated youth sports coach. When the weather gets warm, you’ll likely find him at the Jersey shore.
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
Suzannah Stephens
Winston Foodservice
+1 502-495-5400
sstephens@winstonind.com