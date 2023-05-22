REGENT Selects Moore Brothers Company as Key Vendor for Full-Scale Seaglider Components
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REGENT, the manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, announced today it has selected Bristol-based Moore Brothers Company to provide the 65-foot carbon composite wing and hull for its full-scale seaglider prototype. REGENT has previously engaged with Moore Brothers to build its quarter-scale prototype – which successfully completed the first seaglider flight in Narragansett Bay last year– as well as its full-scale mockup, which REGENT unveiled at its North Kingstown headquarters last month.
“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Moore Brothers as a preferred vendor for building seagliders,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “They have been an incredibly valuable partner throughout our journey. Their expertise and familiarity with our seaglider design and technology coupled with their work unparalleled ethic will be a significant contribution to beginning our full-scale sea trials in Rhode Island next year.”
Moore Brothers Company is a well-known local manufacturer of composite components and systems. Having cut their teeth in the fast-paced, high performance marine industry, the company has expanded their work into the aerospace and defense industries.
“Seagliders are a unique manufacturing opportunity that aligns perfectly with our passion for building custom solutions for our clients,” said Moore Brothers Company Co-Founder, Sam Moore. “We’re excited to continue working with REGENT and extend the long legacy of maritime innovation in Rhode Island.”
REGENT seagliders are an entirely new category of vehicle that operate exclusively over water, flying within one wingspan of the surface. The all-electric vehicles use existing battery technology and are designed to carry passengers and cargo up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT expects to begin human-operated flight tests with the full-scale prototype next year, with commercial vehicles entering service by mid-decade.
With the new contract from REGENT, Moore Brothers are looking to expand their team and hire 8 composite technicians that have out of autoclave prepreg lamination experience. Interested applicants can apply by sending an email to info@moorebro.co.
About REGENT
REGENT is leading the way in sustainable maritime transportation. Using cutting-edge technology and innovative design, REGENT has created a new category of vehicle that is fast, efficient, and emission-free. REGENT’s seagliders combine the speed of an airplane with the maneuverability of a boat and travel exclusively over water between ports while utilizing existing dock infrastructure. Seagliders can be seamlessly integrated into any fleet and REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators in 5 different continents. For more information, visit regentcraft.com.
About Moore Brothers Company
Moore Brothers Company relies on the accuracy of CNC technology, the experience of its team and its solutions-focused methods to provide agile and repeatable solutions for one-of-a-kind composite parts and systems.
Lauren Rugani
REGENT
press@regentcraft.com