Injured Hiker on Gorge Brook Trail, Benton

May 22, 2023

Benton, NH – At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday May 20, 2023, NH Fish and Game was alerted to an injured hiker a little over 2 miles up the Gorge Brook Trail from the Ravine Lodge in Woodstock. The report came in through NH 911 from the hiking party advising that one of their members had suffered a lower-leg injury and could not continue without assistance. A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and 15 volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team staged at the Ravine Lodge. By 4:30 p.m. the first rescuers arrived on scene. The injured hiker was packaged in a rescue litter and carried the 2.1 miles to the Ravine Lodge arriving at 7:00 p.m. LinWood Ambulance transported the hiker to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation.

The injured hiker was identified as 25-year-old Bruno Zotarelli of Lynn, Massachusetts. Zotarelli was a novice hiker and had slipped as he descended from the summit of Mount Moosilauke. The hiking party was equipped for a day hike.

Conservation Officers would like to remind hikers that there is still some ice on the trails at higher elevations. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.