Venus Starr Hurst, Founder of Color Me Pretty Manufacturing and Venus Staffing, Shares Expertise
Venus Starr Hurst, founder of Color Me Pretty Manufacturing and Venus Staffing offers insights and advice on the beauty industry and staffing.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venus Starr Hurst always had a passion for glamour and all things feminine, which inspired her to launch Color Me Pretty Manufacturing, a U.S.-based women-owned wholesaler of color cosmetics and skincare products. Her other company, Venus Staffing, provides qualified professionals for employees and jobs in the medical, construction, customer service, and hospitality industry.
Venus kicked off her career by launching a staffing agency specialized in placing talent at recurring special events across the US, for The Emmy Awards, Sony Pictures, Comedy Central and MTV to name a few. As bookings in the promotional modeling industry began to show financial fluctuations, Hurst took the initiative to expand staffing to include additional industries and opportunities in hospitality, medical professionals, customer service and construction.
Venus then pivoted and began to create her own beauty formulas in the kitchen, which transformed into U.S. based, women-owned Color Me Pretty Manufacturing, a Cosmetic Manufacturing & Private Label company wholesaler of color cosmetics and skincare products for world-renowned brands.
Venus specializes in discussing various topics, including "How to Start a Cosmetic Line," "Best Careers for Job Seekers in 2023," "Private Labeling," and "Wholesale Cosmetics." She also shares the story of her entrepreneurial journey, how she started, and her mission to provide jobs and create opportunities for people to make a good living.
Venus Starr Hurst comments, "I am excited to share my experience and expertise with the beauty industry and staffing and help entrepreneurs and job seekers alike. I believe in creating opportunities for people to make a good living and provide for their families, and my two businesses reflect this mission."
With her vast knowledge and experience, Venus can provide practical advice and insights into the beauty industry and staffing. She is available for interviews and articles for various media outlets.
To learn more about Venus Starr Hurst, Color Me Pretty Manufacturing, and Venus Staffing, visit the websites colormeprettymanufacturing.com and VenusStaffing.com.
