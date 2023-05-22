STOP THE BLEED® Day is May 25, 2023
This year’s theme: “Would You Know?”
The STOP THE BLEED® campaign is critically important, because incidents, like mass shootings or natural disasters, along with everyday accidents, could expose people to life-threatening bleeding.”MENDHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STOP THE BLEED® Day is taking place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign, currently one of the largest public health initiatives in the United States. The campaign is aimed at directly saving lives—through an effort to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques so they can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities.
Experts say it takes between:
3 - 5 minutes to die from blood loss.
7 -10 minutes is the average EMS response time.
Why it Matters
The STOP THE BLEED® campaign is critically important, because incidents, like mass shootings or natural disasters, along with everyday accidents, whether on the playground, the freeway, or in the kitchen could expose people to life-threatening bleeding. It’s imperative that people become aware of this, because in many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives. Remember, 35% of pre-hospital deaths are due to blood loss, and traumatic injury is the leading cause of death for people below age 46. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535393/
Take Action Now
There are a variety of actions individuals and organizations can take on STOP THE BLEED® Day. Anyone can participate in the just released “Would You Know?” initiative. “Would You Know?” is shorthand for “Would You Know What to Do If Someone Has Life Threatening Bleeding?” It’s a question that has driven enormous interest in STOP THE BLEED® . To learn how, visit STOP THE BLEED® Project Would You Know
High school students can apply for STOP THE BLEED® Scholarships, organizations can apply for STOP THE BLEED® Grants valued up to $100,000. Anyone can apply to become an Ambassador to engage their communities about the campaign. Learn about training resources available for individuals and organizations to become trained. Visit stopthebleedproject.org
The US Department of Defense (“DoD”) STOP THE BLEED® program is a public health campaign designed to train and equip private citizens to be able to save the lives of people who have suffered a traumatic injury involving severe blood loss. It has wide support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives. Now in its 6th year, STOP THE BLEED® Day is supported by over 1000 organizations, including the following:
United States Department of Homeland Security
Stop the Bleeding Coalition
The American Red Cross
American College of Surgeons
National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health
American College of Emergency Medicine
