Open Meta Association & LAMINA1 Kickstart Official Partnership to Bring Worldbuilding Tools to Open Metaverse Creators
Open Meta’s Web3 toolkit will be integrated into the LAMINA1 blockchain to equip game developers with additional resources to build open metaverse experiences
Emergence is the Web3 toolkit we created that has been missing for game developers”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LAMINA1, the Layer 1 blockchain built for the open metaverse, today announced its official partnership with the Open Meta Association (OMA). The alliance is designed to bring worldbuilding tools to open metaverse creators, and will kick off with the integration of OMA’s Emergence technology –– a Web3 toolkit developed by Crucible Networks, which allows game developers to build easily in game engines like Unreal and Unity.
— Ryan Gill, founder of Crucible and Open Meta
As LAMINA1 continues establishing its “batteries included” blockchain, API, and creator tooling optimized for ease of use, performance, and interoperability in the emerging open metaverse, integrating Emergence will allow LAMINA1 developers to easily connect their games and worlds to the blockchain via SDKs. This integration will also build upon the foundation of the LAMINA1 Metaverse-as-a-Service offering by providing advanced features such as wallet authentication, interoperable avatars, smart contracts, and on-chain inventory services with dynamic metadata to its chain.
Key to the LAMINA1 mission is empowering creators to build an open and decentralized metaverse by providing a usable and flexible framework for future innovation in the Web3, blockchain, and metaverse spaces. With the Emergence SDK, builders and creators will have a comprehensive suite of tools and technology at their fingertips to bring their imagination and vision to life – whether in a game, 3D world, or virtual reality experience.
“We’re championing the movement toward a new and more open internet built by and for creators, which can only be achieved with the right resources. Emergence not only provides those resources, but does so in the name of ease, accessibility, usability, and community – cornerstones of the LAMINA1 ethos.” said Geraldine Pamphile, Chief Business Officer at LAMINA1. “This partnership is a significant leap forward in enhancing our metaverse framework and empowering creators around the world to build the future of the open metaverse.”
The announcement follows the recent release of Emergence on the Unreal Marketplace where the SDK has already gained popularity among game developers, having been downloaded over 30,000 times organically within just two months of its release. Emergence will play a vital role as LAMINA1 continues to grow its community of developers across gaming, fashion, and entertainment through game engines.
“In 2018 we set out to realize the earliest stages of the open metaverse. Much of this inspiration has come from the people who make up the Lamina1 team,” said Ryan Gill, founder of Crucible and Open Meta. “Emergence is the toolkit we created that has been missing for game developers to seize this moment and become architects of the future. Integrating Emergence with LAMINA1 is a significant, full circle moment – which is a new era for game developers to become world builders... and we are excited to support that ecosystem together on this shared vision.”
This announcement follows the successful launch of the LAMINA1 Testnet, the L1 Early Access Program, and recently-published Metaverse-as-a-Service whitepaper, which further elaborates the blockchain’s goals and strategies for providing robust support systems for open metaverse creators. The partnership is also a critical step for the blockchain as it moves toward the launch of its Betanet later this spring.
Those interested in partnering or getting involved with LAMINA1 and Emergence can visit Lamina1.com/ecosystem and Emergence or join our communities at discord.gg/lamina1 and discord.gg/openmeta
About LAMINA1
LAMINA1 is a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the open metaverse — providing builders and creators a flexible framework for a better online future. The organization was founded in June 2022 by renowned author and futurist Neal Stephenson, who originated the term “metaverse” in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, and crypto pioneer Peter Vessenes, digital currency expert and founder of the first venture-backed Bitcoin company.
Its mission is to deliver the infrastructure, API, and tooling needed to empower a vibrant, global community of open metaverse creators — championing the development of a robust, performant and interoperable ecosystem that gives builders and consumers more agency and ownership in the next online era.
Media Contact: lamina1@wachsman.com
About Crucible Networks
Crucible Networks is a leading web3 company that designs and creates software blueprints and frameworks to enable anyone around the world to build the Open Metaverse.
The organization was founded in 2018 by Ryan Gill, who also founded Open Meta in 2021.
About Open Meta Association
The Open Meta Association’s mission is to accelerate the growth and adoption of the open metaverse through the creation of powerful easy to use web3 tools via its lead developer, Crucible Networks, and through a community-driven DAO, the Open Meta DAO.
The organization was founded in 2021 to keep specific technology open and hand governance to the community.
Media Contact: ryan@openmeta.xyz
Jeff Romeo
Open Meta Association
jeff@crucible.network
