Global Tech Leader Wipro and Designit Join the AI-driven Vault Hill Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill is thrilled to announce a partnership with global tech leaders Wipro and Designit. This partnership allows Wipro, its subsidiaries, and their clients to use Vault Hill City as a sandbox for immersive experiences coupled with Web 3 and AI to drive innovation and test various use cases.
The Wipro campus – Wiproverse is the first of these immersive experiences showcasing a few of Wipro’s go-to-market products in the metaverse leveraging AI and blockchain technologies.
Wipro is a leading technology service and consultancy company that provides innovative digital transformational solutions, listed on the New York and the Indian National Stock Exchange markets.
Designit is an experience innovation company that blends strategy, design, marketing, and technology to solve complex problems. With creativity as their foundation, they work at the intersection of disciplines to shape the future with humane technology and purposeful risk.
Wipro, and its subsidiary companies, Designit, Lab45, and Capco, had a launch event in November 2022 where the Wiproverse was also launched with the attendance of the Crown Prince of Dubai - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai - Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and the global leadership of Wipro led by the Chairman - Rishad Premji and CEO - Thierry Delaporte.
The launch event saw the construction of an architecturally impressive Wipro campus built in Unreal Engine called the Wiproverse in Vault Hill City, alongside the logo of celebrated partners like Microsoft and more, initiating a fully immersive experience of Wipro services in Vault Hill’s ecosystem.
Wipro is committed to delivering its service to customers, clients, and communities in an ever-changing environment, including leveraging technological advancement in the metaverse and blockchain technology.
This partnership is timely with the ongoing efforts to build the world’s first AI-driven human-centric metaverse – Vault Hill City- to enhance human experiences inside and outside the virtual world, leveraging the XR technology.
The Founder and CEO of Vault Hill, Jimi Daodu, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Wipro and Designit is a game-changer. Together, we will reshape the digital landscape, redefine possibilities, and create AI-driven, human-centric experiences in the metaverse."
Ultimately, this partnership adds value and utility for new and existing community members within the Vault Hill ecosystem, including VLANDs, NFT marketplace, and interactive maps.
Vault Hill’s ecosystem consists of Vault Hill City (virtual open world), an NFT marketplace powered by Polygon, a native cryptocurrency token audited by Hacken, and metaverse-in-a-box. Vault Hill is an AI-driven human-centric metaverse company at the forefront of revolutionizing user experiences through AI, Web 3, and XR technologies. Vault Hill City comprises of seven districts representing seven human instincts, providing adequate space for everyone to imagine, create, and thrive in the virtual world.
Ajay Negi
