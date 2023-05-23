America Mortgages Launches Top Mortgage Loans for Non-Resident U.S. Real Estate Investors
We aim to simplify the mortgage application process for international investors, equipping them with the financial tools necessary to seize lucrative opportunities in the thriving US property market.”SINGAPORE, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages, the leading provider of U.S. mortgage loans for non-U.S. residents and U.S. Expats, proudly introduces its top-tier mortgage loan program catering to non-resident U.S. real estate investors. This cutting-edge initiative aims to unlock unparalleled investment potential for international investors seeking to capitalize on the thriving U.S. real estate market.
With the U.S. real estate market experiencing sustained growth and stability, non-resident investors are increasingly drawn to the abundant opportunities for substantial returns. However, navigating the intricacies of obtaining a mortgage loan as a non-resident can present challenges. America Mortgages has responded to this demand by offering a specialized solution that addresses the unique needs of non-resident U.S. real estate investors, ensuring their success in the market.
Key Features of AM's Mortgage Loans for Non-Resident U.S. Real Estate Investors:
Ease of Qualifying: “Make sense underwriting” Our mortgage loans qualify using the cash flow of the property and not the personal financials of the borrower.
Competitive Interest Rates: Our mortgage loans provide non-resident investors with highly competitive interest rates, maximizing their return on investment.
Flexible Loan Terms: Tailored to individual investor requirements, our loan terms offer flexibility, allowing investors to select durations that align with their investment strategies. This includes 40-year tenures with fixed rate 10-year interest servicing only loans.
Streamlined Application Process: Our user-friendly and efficient application process allows non-resident investors to apply for mortgage loans easily, eliminating unnecessary complexities.
Expert Guidance: Our team of seasoned mortgage specialists offers expert guidance throughout the loan process, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for investors.
Diverse Loan Options: We provide a comprehensive range of loan options designed to meet the specific needs of non-resident investors, including financing for single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-unit residential properties.
High Loan-to-Value Ratios: America Mortgages offers competitive loan-to-value ratios, enabling non-resident investors to secure significant financing for their real estate investments.
"Our mortgage loan program tailored for non-resident U.S. real estate investors marks an exciting milestone for America Mortgages," said America Mortgages’ CEO Robert Chadwick. "We aim to simplify the mortgage application process for international investors, equipping them with the financial tools necessary to seize lucrative opportunities in the thriving U.S. real estate market. There are no other companies in the U.S. or globally with this sole focus."
As a trusted name in the U.S. mortgage industry, America Mortgages has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions to investors worldwide. By adding to our services as the global leader in U.S. mortgage loans for non-resident U.S. real estate investors, we reaffirm our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.
For more information about America Mortgages' best mortgage loans for non-resident U.S. real estate investors, please visit www.AmericaMortgages.com or contact Robert Chadwick at robert.chadwick@americamortgages.com
About America Mortgages
Founded in 2020, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with sales offices in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats. 100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM focus on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +65 8430-1541.
