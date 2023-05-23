6WIND Forms Strategic Partnership with NEARBY COMPUTING
Partnering with 6WIND is a significant step for us as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem with innovative & market ready solutions that are critical to the adoption of edge computing use cases”PARIS, FRANCE, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company that specializes in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with NEARBY COMPUTING, a pioneer in the Orchestration and Automation of MEC & 5G.
— Josep Martí, CEO of Nearby Computing
6WIND and Nearby Computing join forces to deliver innovate edge computing solutions for the cloud-to-edge ecosystem. The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies to deploy Edge Computing solutions to address the heterogenous and widely distributed networking needs of CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers and Enterprises.
This partnership enables Nearby Computing to leverage 6WIND's Network Virtualization and SDN Expertise to deliver advanced network intelligence to address the problem of having a secure and coordinated communication between distributed edge nodes. By working together, Nearby Computing can offer to its customer a more complete solution that can now streamline the routing and security aspects for all types of edge deployments (MEC). This partnership is a significant milestone for both companies, having already secured a Telco Edge contract with one of the leading MNO in the APAC region.
“Partnering with 6WIND is a significant step for us as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem with innovative and market ready solutions that are critical to the adoption of edge computing use cases,” said Josep Martí, CEO of Nearby Computing. “Only with partners like 6WIND can we create value-added solutions that combine efficient routing and security with the management and orchestration that Nearby provides.”
The proven efficiency of 6WIND VSR software solutions help reduce carbon footprint and achieve sustainability goals cost-effectively without sacrificing performance. This is done by dramatically reducing the hardware needed to create and deliver network services.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite, which includes vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR and vCPE, has demonstrated its ability to conserve energy by more than 50% and reduce carbon footprint. These solutions offer high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. They can be deployed on COTS servers in various HW/SW disaggregated forms, from bare metal to virtualized to cloud native in both private and public clouds.
“We welcome Nearby Computing to our esteemed partner ecosystem. By combining our expertise in network virtualization and software-defined networking to their edge computing solutions, our customers can be assured of unparalled performance and security at the Edge/MEC.” commented Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
