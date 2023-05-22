Computer Numerical Control Market Statistics - Industry Size, Share, And Growth Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Computer Numerical Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Computer Numerical Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer numerical control market size is predicted to reach $20.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.
The growth in the CNC industry is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest computer numerical control market share. Major computer numerical control market include Soft Servo Systems Inc., Heidenhain GmbH, Bosch Rexroth AG, Sandvik AB, Haas Automation.
Computer Numerical Control Market Segments
• By Type: Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, Welding Machines, Winding Machines, Other Types
• By Product Type: Software, Solutions
• By End Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automobile, Electronics, Healthcare, Other End Use Industries
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Computer numerical control (CNC) refers to a computer-assisted, highly accurate manufacturing process in which controlled machining is automated using pre-programmed CAD (computer-aided design) software, which does not require an operator. The fundamental benefit of CNC machines is their ability to run unattended throughout the manufacturing and machining cycles, letting the operator perform other work elsewhere.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Computer Numerical Control Machining Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Computer Numerical Control Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
