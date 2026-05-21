Who’s Ahead in the Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market? Competitive Insights for 2026

Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market is dominated by a mix of global energy infrastructure companies and specialized solar EPC service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced project design and engineering capabilities, large-scale solar installation solutions, efficient procurement strategies, and integrated project management and execution frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent quality and regulatory standards. Emphasis on cost optimization, timely project delivery, and integration of digital monitoring and performance management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving solar energy and renewable infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

•According to our research, Bechtel Corp. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The engineering, procurement, and construction division of the company, which is directly involved in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market, provides a wide range of project design and engineering services, procurement and supply chain solutions, construction and installation capabilities, and project management services that support utility-scale solar, commercial, and industrial renewable energy projects environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

Major companies operating in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market are Bechtel Corp., Black & Veatch Holding Company, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., Blattner Energy, DEPCOM Power Inc., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., First Solar Inc., Adani Group, Juwi AG, Canadian Solar Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Q Cells, Renewable Energy System Ltd., BELECTRIC Solar & Battery Holding GmbH, Swinerton Renewable Energy, Strata Solar LLC, Vikram Solar Limited, Enerparc AG, Sunel Group, Anesco Ltd., Greenspark Solar, Core Development Group, LNB Renewable, Hild Energy Pvt. Ltd., Eternia Solar, Alsa Solar System LLC.

How Concentrated Is The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent renewable energy and grid compliance standards, complex project execution requirements, procurement and supply chain challenges, and the need for reliability in large-scale solar project development and installation environments. Leading players such as Bechtel Corp., Black & Veatch Holding Company, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., Blattner Energy, DEPCOM Power Inc., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., First Solar Inc., Adani Group, Juwi AG, and Canadian Solar Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified EPC service portfolios, established project development partnerships, global execution capabilities, and continuous innovation in solar project design, procurement, and construction technologies. As demand for large-scale solar installations, cost-efficient project delivery, and reliable renewable energy infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, project pipeline expansion, and regional diversification are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBechtel Corp. (3%)

oBlack & Veatch Holding Company (1%)

oSterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd. (1%)

oBlattner Energy (0.5%)

oDEPCOM Power Inc. (0.4%)

oSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (0.3%)

oFirst Solar Inc. (0.1%)

oAdani Group (0.1%)

oJuwi AG (0.1%)

oCanadian Solar Inc. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market include First Solar, Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Trina Solar Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., Risen Energy Co., Ltd., Tongwei Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Daqo New Energy Corp., REC Silicon ASA, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation, NorSun AS, Meyer Burger Technology AG, SolarWorld Industries GmbH, Solaria Corporation, SunPower Corporation, Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd., Talesun Solar Technologies Co., Ltd., Vikram Solar Limited, Waaree Energies Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market include WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Anixter International Inc., Avnet, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., RS Group plc, Motion Industries, Inc., Fastenal Company, Grainger plc, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., BayWa r.e. AG, Krannich Solar GmbH & Co. KG, CED Greentech, Greentech Renewables, Solar Depot Inc., Renvu Inc., Altenergy Power System, Inc., ACME Solar Distribution LLC, Premier Solar Distribution, SunWize Power & Battery LLC, Enlight Renewable Energy Distribution, SolarEdge Distribution LLC, Tradecorp International, Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market?

•Major end users in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market include Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, SunEdison Infrastructure Limited, ACWA Power Company, Enel Green Power S.p.A., EDF Renewables, Ørsted A/S, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., NextEra Energy, Inc., ReNew Energy Global plc, Azure Power Global Limited, Scatec ASA, TotalEnergies SE, Engie SA, Masdar, Invenergy LLC, Lightsource bp, Acciona Energía S.A., Iberdrola, S.A., Adani Green Energy Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solar PV design platforms are transforming the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market by automating system configuration, optimizing energy yield, and improving project planning accuracy.

•Example: In March 2026, Heaven Designs launched SurgePV, an advanced solar design software platform for automated system sizing and intelligent layout generation.

•Its shadow analysis, performance simulation, and site-specific optimization enable faster design iterations, reduce project timelines, and enhance efficiency for rooftop and utility-scale solar installations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Solar EPC Technologies Supporting Efficient And Sustainable Energy Generation

•Leveraging Innovative Design And Construction Solutions Improving Efficiency And Energy Output

•Expanding And Modernizing Solar Infrastructure Strengthening Deployment And Grid Integration

•Integrating AI Driven Automation And Monitoring Enhancing Accuracy Efficiency And Performance

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