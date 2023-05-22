Backpack Market Statistics - Size, Share, Industry Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032

Backpack Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Backpack Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market backpack market analysis, the backpack market size is predicted to reach $23.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Per TBRC’s backpack market research, the growth in the market is due to increasing travel and recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest backpack market share. Major players in the market include Under Armour Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Dakine IP Holdings LP, Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l.

Backpack Market Segmentation

• By Type: Work Bags, Sports and Recreation Bags, Travel Bags, Other Types

• By Material: Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Other Materials

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-Use: Commercial, Individual, Other End-Uses

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A backpack, also known as a sackpack, bookbag, rucksack, backsack, or knapsack, is a simple form of a cloth sack carried on one's back and fitted with two straps that go over the shoulders.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Bag Market Trends

4. Backpack Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

