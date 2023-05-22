Submit Release
News Search

There were 196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,680 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Hanover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Marshall High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Mill Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Erie Edison Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Burton Village/Burton Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Miller Holdings MAG, Inc. DBA North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Jefferson County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lawrence Appalachian Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Perry Cook Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Adams Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Haviland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Putnam Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Shelby Green Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Massillon Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Hudson Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Dover City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Quaker Digital Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Union Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more