Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Hanover Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Athens Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Butler Marshall High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Coshocton Mill Creek Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Erie Edison Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Franklin The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Burton Village/Burton Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hamilton Miller Holdings MAG, Inc. DBA North Bend

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Highland Union Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Jefferson Jefferson County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Lawrence Appalachian Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lorain Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Madison Tolles Career & Technical Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Perry Cook Memorial Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muskingum Adams Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Village of Haviland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Putnam Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Shelby Green Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Massillon Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Hudson Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Trumbull Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Dover City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Quaker Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Quaker Digital Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Union Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Wolf Creek Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Beacon Hill Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit