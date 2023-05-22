Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Hanover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Marshall High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Mill Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Erie
|Edison Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Burton Village/Burton Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Miller Holdings MAG, Inc. DBA North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence
|Appalachian Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Perry Cook Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Adams Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Haviland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|Green Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Massillon Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Hudson Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Dover City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Quaker Digital Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Wolf Creek Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
