Olena Zelenska Barefoot Revolution Ukrainian Soldier and Son

Empowering Communities Locally and Globally: Barefoot Revolution Partners with Olena Zelenska's MHPSS Initiative.

MAROOCHYDORE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Revolution, a humanitarian organization dedicated to empowering children and young people with the skills they need to thrive, is excited to announce its transition to a non-profit/charity organization. Led by Founder and Senior Trainer, David Schulz, Barefoot Revolution is making a positive impact both locally on the Sunshine Coast and globally through its involvement in the 'Mental Health Psycho-Social Support' (MHPSS) Initiative of Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine.

While the presence of Barefoot Revolution in Ukraine has not been widely known until now due to security concerns, the organization has been actively involved in reinforcing services related to stress management and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) in the region. As an International Expert and UN Partner, Mr. Schulz has been working closely with Olena Zelenska's MHPSS Initiative, which aims to transform Ukraine's war-torn country and its Education System.

Barefoot Revolution is now shifting its focus towards policy development and delivering training to strengthen the staff and institutional capacities of Ukraine. Simultaneously, locally, the organization is working on a project to address the mental health needs of girls on the Sunshine Coast, aiming to bridge the gap and provide support.

At the core of Barefoot Revolution's approach is the revolutionary and evidence-based physical-social teaching methodology of Rock and Water training. It emphasizes that during times of crisis, a person's best friend is the ground beneath their feet and their centered breath, both of which are always with them.

Founder David Schulz stated, "Whether it's the endemic anxiety and depression among our young people on the Sunshine Coast or the extraordinary trauma and stress in Ukraine, Barefoot Revolution is committed to empowering individuals and responding to challenges with inner strength, rather than violence."

Barefoot Revolution is currently seeking expressions of interest from individuals interested in serving as senior board members and those who can contribute financially as the organization undergoes its transition to non-profit status. It invites community members to join in its mission to empower individuals and make a positive difference.

David Schulz

Founder & Senior Trainer

Barefoot Revolution

Phone: 0404415250

Email: david@barefootrevolution.org

More information is available at www.barefootrevolution.org