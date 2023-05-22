Submit Release
Leadership Lessons From Middle Management – HigherLife Publishing & Marketing Introduces New Audiobook

The Art of Picking Up Dog Poop-Leading From The Middle is available now in digital, print, and audiobook formats.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HigherLife Publishing & Marketing is excited to announce the launch of a new audiobook, The Art of Picking Up Dog Poop – Leading From The Middle. Written and narrated by author and speaker Connie Martin, the book uses whimsical humor to provide a valuable tool for overcoming setbacks, navigating relationships with peers, and getting the most out of the work that you have been given.

Martin has over 30 years of experience navigating corporate and middle management, which she draws upon to provide insight into becoming a leader from the middle. She shares her own experiences, as well as those of others, and offers advice for dealing with setbacks and succeeding despite the odds. She provides solutions for difficult conversations and tips for developing trusting relationships with people at all levels of the organization.

The book is both motivational and inspirational, giving readers the ability to recognize and embrace their unique leadership abilities. Martin encourages readers to be patient, be open to new ideas, and be willing to take risks in order to succeed.

The Art of Picking Up Dog Poop – Leading from the Middle is the perfect book for anyone looking to become a better leader and achieve success. The previously released print and digital formats can be purchased on Amazon or directly from the author at wordsfromthemeander.com

For more information on the book, or to order a physical copy, please visit wordsfromthemeander.com

Tim Synan
HigherLife Publishing and Marketing
+1 407-563-4806
