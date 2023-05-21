Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) and Theft Two Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) and Theft Two offenses that occurred Friday. May 19, 2023, in the First District.

  • Theft Two: At approximately 10:32 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The suspect took the property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-078-839
  • Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) / Theft Two: At approximately 10:42 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspect took property. When confronted by an employee, the suspect displayed a handgun and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-078-826

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

