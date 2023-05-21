Suspect Sought in Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) and Theft Two Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) and Theft Two offenses that occurred Friday. May 19, 2023, in the First District.

Theft Two: At approximately 10:32 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The suspect took the property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-078-839

Felony Threats while Armed (Gun) / Theft Two: At approximately 10:42 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. The suspect took property. When confronted by an employee, the suspect displayed a handgun and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-078-826

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.