Submit Release
News Search

There were 158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,707 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani gymnasts who won European Championships

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 May 2023, 20:35

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijan team in group exercises at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Azerbaijani gymnasts on the emphatic win by saying in her post:

“Hurrah, I congratulate you, I am proud of you! You are brilliant! Thank you very much for your work, the will to win, your beauty and tenderness!”

The Azerbaijan team consisted of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina claimed the European title with three ribbons and two balls. The gymnasts’ superb performance earned them 32.250 points from referees.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani gymnasts who won European Championships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more