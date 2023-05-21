International soccer star Kaká and his wife at Institute Dr. Rildo Lasmar
International soccer star Kaká and his wife at Institute Dr. Rildo LasmarNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International soccer star Kaká and his wife at Institute Dr. Rildo Lasmar
The famous, agile and skilful attacking midfielder KAKÁ, and his beautiful wife, Carol Dias, went to the Rildo Lasmar Institute to visit their friend, Dr. Rildo Lasmar, and also for a maintenance consultation. Dr Rildo assisted the couple Kaká and Carol personally, such is the affection he has for the two of them who, in addition to being clients, are his friends. After the check-up, Kaká praised the clinic and especially the competent professional, Dr. Rildo.
"It's always great to deal with Dr. Rildo, since the smile, the mouth is the business card of each one. I'm very happy to be here and deal with him and be able to perceive the quality and excellence of the service, not to mention the patience and the smallest details that Dr. Rildo makes a point of investigating. So, whenever we can, we stop by for a review. Besides, Dr. Rildo is a wonderful human being and so is his family. The environment is very familiar and very pleasant and it is with great joy that we are always here", concludes Kaká.
About Kaka
The attacking midfielder who emerged at São Paulo in the early 2000s, Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, known worldwide as Kaká, announced his retirement on December 17, 2017, aged 35.Thus, the last club that participated was Orlando City (USA). Since the end of his career, he has dedicated himself to courses and internships. The athlete has the second most important license for CBF coaches and followed for weeks, at the end of 2021, activities commanded by Rogério Ceni in São Paulo.
In the area of management, Kaká has also been preparing himself in recent years. He studied "Sports and entertainment" at the Harvard business school, sports management at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, in Rio de Janeiro, FIFA's executive program in sports management and a course at Uefa focused on training former players for functions outside of the field. Today the Orlando City striker lives with his family in Florida
About Carol Dias
The beautiful Carol is an actress, influencer and model. The model from the state of Goiás (center area of Brazil) was discovered in a shopping center in Goiânia when she was still a teenager (15 years old). She worked in China, did "Malhação" serie and has a degree in Performing Arts. She married former player Kaká in 2019 and today the couple has a daughter Esther who was born in 2020 and little Sarah born in February 2023.
Doctor Rildo Lasmar – Specialized Dentistry Clinic - https://www.rildolasmar.com
Denny Silva/Uiara Zagolin
Bulleya Productions
+ +1 914-490-6912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other