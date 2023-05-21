Brazilian psychic seer, Chay Grazik, receives an invitation to record a romantic comedy in USA
The famous Brazilian psychic seer, Chay Grazik, receives an invitation to record a romantic comedy in the United States
This last Friday (May, 19th), during an interview for the Brazilian Times Newspaper program, Chay Grazik received the surprise participation of Hollywood actor William Romeo, who after receiving the predictions of the seer, invited her to participate and act in his new project: a romantic comedy.
The presenters Denny Silva and Uiara Zagolin had the pleasure to receive in the Brazilian Times Interview, Chaline Grazik. Known throughout Brazil as Chay, who is currently 29 years old, she is married to Fabricio and mother of Zach (Isaac Miguel). She is from Erechim, RS (south region of Brazil) and has around 5.5 million followers on Instagram. Chay has told us that at the age of 7, she noticed a strange sensitivity and at 15, she had an incorporation. So, after confusion, rejection and passages through several psychiatric clinics, she met her current husband who is also a medium and helped her to understand her mediumship. They have been married for 10 years and are very happy.
Chay's notoriety happened after predicting the death of a famous country singer, Marília Mendonça. Also, she is considered the "Official Clairvoyant of the Stars" because she has many hits on celebrities, politicians and world events. Her gift goes through several areas of spirituality, such as clairvoyance (ability to see the past and predict the future), clairvoyance (voyance through sensations and feelings, such as smell, sound, and so on), hearing mediumship, psychography, cartomancy (divination of the future by cards), Reiki (imposition of hands to transfer energy), chiromancy (divination by the lines of hands), tarot, aromatherapy and fortune teller. She is also a writer, photo and commercial model and digital influencer. She also studies performing arts, as her main goal is to be an actress. Still, she is a nursing technician, was a civil firefighter and has already made soaps.
During the interview, we had the participation of actor and producer, William Romeo, who was born in Houston, Texas, USA and is known for his work on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018), Henry Danger (2014) and American Gladiators ( 2008). Romeo began his acting and TV career in 1986. His first big break was a role on the popular show How I Met Your Mother in 2005. From there, he built on bigger things and eventually landed a role on American Gladiators as his character , Mayhem, and as a stuntman. From there, he found himself with a role on Henry Danger, a superhero TV show, where he was given a recurring role as the character Bork. And he also worked on his Call of Duty project, assisting the creators in capturing the character, Prophet, with motion capture.
So, after Romeo received Chay's predictions, he invited her to participate and act in a new project, a romantic comedy, which, astonished, Chay readily accepted, stating that despite being afraid of flying, she will go to the USA even if for a broom (laughs).
Also, the Brazilian Times Interview brought to the presence of Chay, the famous and competent dentist, Dr. Rildo Lasmar who has just returned from the United Arab Emirates for the possibility of acquiring a clinic in that country. Dr.Rildo is the celebrity dentist and will be in New York for the Notables Award next September.
