Slaria Entertainment Announces New Project
Slaria Entertainment steps into the television industry with their new and exciting new project!ATLANTA, GA, 30339, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Slaria Entertainment announces their high fantasy episodic drama, currently entitled Destinies: A Tale of the Once and Future Queen has officially moved into the pre-production stage with the expectation that the first season will commence in 2024.
As Destinies moves into the pre-production Slaria Entertainment hired New Jersey based Composer, Anthony Rodriguez, who worked with Slaria to release a preliminary soundtrack suite that is currently available across all digital platforms including but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. This soundtrack suite will showcase to listeners the first preview of what to expect musically from the first season.
Slaria Entertainment is a production company that specializes in television, new media, and short film works primarily in the fantasy and drama genres and was founded in 2021 by Emmery Maddens.
Emmery Maddens
Slaria Entertainment
Destiniesseries@slariaentertainment.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram