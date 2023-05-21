National Emergency Medical Services Print Magazine Announces Launch Date
Magazine to serve EMT's and Paramedics throughout the United States with news, educational content, case studies, and more!
A legitimate print publication is a cornerstone for any industry that takes itself seriously”TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fully Oriented, a national print magazine serving Emergency Medical Services providers throughout the United States, will mail its first issue to subscribers in early July.
— Chris Faulknor, Publisher
In the wake of the two major EMS publications going out of print within the past several years, two local Emergency Medical Service providers have taken up the torch to provide EMT’s and Paramedics a magazine of their own.
“A legitimate print publication is a cornerstone for any industry that takes itself seriously,” said Publisher Chris Faulknor.
Faulknor is no stranger to either side of the industry, having been a licensed EMS provider since 2008. holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Medical Services Administration from Columbia newspaper, from 2009 until its COVID-19-related closure in 2020. In addition to his role with Fully Oriented, Faulknor works locally as a Paramedic in Traverse City and teaches classes throughout the region.
“An industry magazine creates a sense of community and gives professionals a chance to expand their mindsets and learn,” said Editor Megan Karian.
In addition to being a State of Michigan licensed EMT and working locally on an ambulance, Karian holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Iowa and applied her work for the benefit of several notable Iowan nonprofits before returning to Northern Michigan.
Fully Oriented will feature educational content such as case studies and updates in the science and practice behind the industry, the latest legislative items impacting providers in the United States, notable news industry-wide, opinion pieces, and themed special sections related to Emergency Services.
More information on how to subscribe to Fully Oriented, or advertise in the magazine can be found at www.fullyoriented.com, by e-mail at editor@fullyoriented.com, or calling the main office at (231) 277-9752.
Chris Faulknor
Fully Oriented, LLC
+1 2312779752
editor@fullyoriented.com
