PM Chính meets US, EC leaders within G7 Summit

HIROSHIMA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met US President Joe Biden and President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel on Saturday, within the framework of the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

Chính and Biden agreed to maintain the exchange of all-level delegations.

PM Chính held that bilateral relations have positively developed over the recent past, with the economic-trade cooperation being the focus. President Biden spoke highly of the outcomes of the phone talks with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The two exchanged ideas on a number of measures to push up relations between the two countries and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Also at the summit, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also met his US counterpart Antony Blinken, exchanging ideas on measures to accelerate the implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries’ high-level leaders.

At the meeting between Chính and Michel, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the positive progress in the Việt Nam-EU relations.

Affirming that the EU is a partner of prime importance in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, PM Chính suggested the two sides push up the exchange of all-level delegations, and maintain and bring into play the efficiency of cooperation and dialogue mechanisms in the framework of the Việt Nam-EU partnership and cooperation agreement.

PM Chính asked the EC leader to push the parliaments of member countries to soon ratify the EVIPA; and the EC to raise its voice for the EU to soon lift its yellow-card warning concerning the IUU against Việt Nam’s seafood exports He also expressed his hope for the EU and member countries to continue supporting Việt Nam in attracting resources to implement the statement on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The EC leader expressed his joy at the vigorous, intensive and extensive development in the Việt Nam-EU relations, and spoke highly of Việt Nam’s efforts in the corruption fight. He took note of the progress reached between the two sides in the yellow-card warning, and affirm the EU’s strong support to Việt Nam in the green transformation and JETP implementation.

The leader also expressed his hope for Việt Nam’s continued support for the EU in strengthening relations with the ASEAN. — VNS