Westminster Barracks / DUI, Wrong Way Driver
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003280
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2023 @2238
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 mile markers 52-59 South
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Bradley Leonard
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/20/2023 at 2238, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 52-59. Windsor PD, Weathersfield PD and VSP Royalton assisted in stopping the wrong way driver. During the investigation, the operator, Bradley Leonard, showed multiple signs of impairment. Leonard was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 6/20/2023 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 @ 0800 Hours
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.