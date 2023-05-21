Westminster Barracks / DUI, Wrong Way Driver

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003280

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2023 @2238

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 mile markers 52-59 South

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Bradley Leonard

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/20/2023 at 2238, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91 in the area of mile marker 52-59. Windsor PD, Weathersfield PD and VSP Royalton assisted in stopping the wrong way driver. During the investigation, the operator, Bradley Leonard, showed multiple signs of impairment. Leonard was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 6/20/2023 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2023 @ 0800 Hours

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.