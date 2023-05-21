Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

CANADA, May 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Prime Minister and the President emphasized their shared priorities of protecting democracy and human rights, as well as promoting inclusive economic growth and ambitious climate action, including on biodiversity and environmental conservation in critical areas such as the Amazon. They agreed on the importance of ongoing collaboration with Indigenous Peoples to address climate change and to achieve meaningful reconciliation in both countries.

The Prime Minister emphasized Canada’s commitment to working with partners within the Americas to support peace and security across the globe, including in Ukraine as it fights against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion. The leaders expressed concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situations in Haiti and reaffirmed the importance of a robust Haitian-led solution.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the opportunity to engage with President Lula and the leaders of other G7 partner countries on common global priorities. The two leaders exchanged views on pressing issues discussed at the G7, including promoting renewed and inclusive multilateralism through enhanced engagement with emerging and developing economies.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Lula agreed to continue working closely together as Canada welcomes Brazil’s presidency of the G20 in 2024.