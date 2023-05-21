Lawless Joins Luminaries Alda, Berners-Lee as STC Honorary Fellow
High-performance Coach Andrew Lawless Honored as STC Fellow, Cements Status Among Top U.S. Business Coaches.AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin’s leading high-performance coach and transformation consultant, Andrew Lawless, has been awarded the prestigious rank of Honorary Fellow by the Society of Technical Communication (STC). This rare recognition, extended to only 44 individuals since 1974, includes luminaries such as World Wide Web inventor Sir Timothy Berners-Lee and actor Alan Alda.
This recognition solidifies Lawless's place among the top-leading business coaches in the United States, spotlighting his unyielding dedication to women empowerment and his active role in cultivating future leaders in knowledge-based industries.
In the award ceremony, Aiessa Moyna, STC Past President & Honorary Fellows Committee Chair, commended Lawless's unwavering dedication, articulating, "Your relentless support for the career progression of numerous technical communicators, particularly women, has been inspiring.” She further applauded Lawless's diverse professional journey: from successful content globalization entrepreneur, advisor to the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, leader of the World Bank's Translation and Interpretation Unit, and early advocate and practitioner of electronic publishing in the U.S.
Expressing gratitude for the distinguished recognition, Lawless thanked the STC leadership, personal development expert Brendon Burchard and his GrowthDay team, and Kathy Kolbe, the inventor of the Kolbe A Index, for their unwavering support and motivation.
Andrew Lawless, founder of the High Performance Consultant Academy™ and a Certified High Performance Coach™, is known for aiding knowledge economy businesses and their teams in reaching their peak potential. Serving Fortune 10 to boutique consulting firms, Lawless applies his extensive coaching experience to devise and convey strategies for extraordinary business results while harmoniously balancing health, relationships, and career.
Andrew Lawless
Rockant Inc
+1 240-271-3512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn