Topretirements.com Lists Best Places to Retire for Pickleball
Popular Website for Retirement
Pickleball is exploding in popularity, but where are the best places to play? Topretirements.com has identified the 12 best pickleball venues in the country.
Many active adult communities are capitalizing on pickleball's appeal as a marketing tool, expanding the number of courts they offer and building more elaborate amenities around them”KEY WEST, FL, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickleball is exploding among almost every demographic in the U.S., with participation almost doubling from 2021 to 2022. Retirees in particular just can’t get enough of this fun, fast moving sport. To help them find where they can fulfill that passion, Topretirements.com has just identified the “Best Places to Retire for Pickleball” from all over the country.
A torrent of new pickleball facilities are being built around the country, according to this popular website dedicated to all things about retirement.
Inside a mall that formerly housed the Saks Off 5th outlet In Stamford, CT, Pickleball America is building the largest indoor pickleball facility in the country. With an astounding 65 courts, the East Naples Community Park in Florida claims the title of pickleball capital of the world. Swing Racquet + Paddle is another huge new facility, this one in Raleigh, NC. And in the popular retirement town of St. George, UT, Little Valley pickleball Complex boasts 24 courts.
Other pickleball venues making the Topretirements of “Best Places to Retire for Pickleball” include:
Bobby Riggs Tennis Center - Encinitas, CA
Pickle Lodge - Cincinnati, OH
Sundial Beach Lodge and Spa - Sanibel, FL
The Villages, FL
Sun City Hilton Head Pickleball Club - Hilton Head, Sc
Clearone Sports Center - Orlando, FL
Wireglass Multi-Sports Complex - Wesley Chapel, FL
USTA National Campus - Orlando, FL
John Brady, founder of Topretirements.com, commented on the list. “People who take up the sport of pickleball are passionate about it, and that can actually shape where they retire. Many active adult communities are capitalizing on that desire as a marketing tool, expanding the number of courts they offer and building more elaborate amenities around them.”
About Topretirements.com
Since 2006 this popular website has helped millions of baby boomers along their retirement journey. The site features capsule reviews of over 1,200 places to retire and over 6,000 active adult and 55+ communities. Its popular Blog has thousands of helpful articles on topics like when to take Social Security, best places to retire, and ideas on how to have a great retirement.
