"Roadrunner" by R. N Choudhry, the first in a series of 3, launched
"Roadrunner" explored Scott Norberg’s murder in 1996.SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author R. N Choudhry takes readers on a gripping journey through the scorching desert of Mesa, Arizona, in the first installment of a thrilling three-book series titled "Roadrunner." This extraordinary book delves into psychedelic adventures, a young boy's love for skateboarding, the hidden truths behind hip-hop music, and ultimately uncovers the bone-chilling murder of Scott Norberg by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
In "Roadrunner," Choudhry masterfully weaves multiple storylines that converge in a shocking climax. Set against the backdrop of the unforgiving desert, readers are introduced to a mixed-race protagonist. They are taken on a compelling exploration of his struggles growing up in the racially charged atmosphere of Arizona.
The narrative intensifies as the protagonist's passion for skateboarding intersects with the dark underbelly of the hip-hop music scene. Readers uncover the unsettling truth behind the music industry's glamorous facade through a series of riveting events.
The turning point of "Roadrunner" occurs with the haunting murder of Scott Norberg, witnessed firsthand by the author himself 27 years ago in a Maricopa County jail. Choudhry vividly recounts the chilling details of that fateful night and its profound impact on his life. Moreover, he reveals Norberg's harrowing prophecy of his own demise, which he foretold to his fellow inmates moments before tragedy struck.
"Roadrunner" takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster as they navigate the complexities of justice, race, and corruption. Choudhry's exceptional storytelling prowess ensures that every page leaves readers on edge, eager to unravel the web of events culminating in Norberg's untimely demise.
This powerful book sheds light on the systemic issues within the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as the author shares his firsthand account of the murder. Choudhry's raw and unfiltered narrative explores the implications and consequences of the officers' actions.
"Roadrunner" is available now on Amazon, Apple Books, and Kobo, providing readers with an enthralling and thought-provoking reading experience. The book's gripping plot and Choudhry's ability to blend diverse themes seamlessly guarantee an unforgettable journey through the pages.
For more information about the author’s craft, readers can visit http://rnchoudhry.com
Follow R. N Choudhry on Social Media:
Twitter: @RN_Choudhry
Tik Tok: @r_n_choudhry
About the Author:
R. N Choudhry is an acclaimed author whose latest release, "Roadrunner," takes readers on a captivating journey through the scorching desert of Mesa, Arizona, as it unravels the bone-chilling murder of Scott Norberg and explores themes of race, justice, and corruption.
Rab N. Choudhry
R.N. Choudhry
rabnchoudhry@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
TikTok