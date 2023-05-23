Expanding Global Trade Opportunities: UBITRADE Expands Electric Vehicle Supply Opportunities
UBITRADE Meeting the Growing Demand for EVs in International Markets
Ubitrade is thrilled to announce the expansion of our Electric Vehicle supply capabilities to the Middle East and Latin America.”HONG KONG, CHINA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubitrade, a frontrunner in trade expansion, has announced its successful expansion of Electric Vehicle (EV) supply capabilities to the UAE, Argentina and Mexico. This strategic move comes after the company's mastery of the Central Asian and Eastern European markets, where the company has established a sales network with regional partners. Ubitrade's strategy aims to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles worldwide and to contribute to the sustainable development of transportation.
With the ever-increasing global interest in electric vehicles, Ubitrade has taken the initiative to cooperate with leading manufacturers in China, ensuring stable supplies of Chinese Electric Vehicles. Ubitrade partners in China include FAW, SAIC, BYD, Honda, Zeekr, Hongqi, Changan, Mustang, Tesla and many other brands. This collaboration guarantees that customers around the world have access to high-quality and reliable EVs, supporting the transition to sustainable transportation options. At the last Auto Shanghai 2023, new electric car models for customers were signed with partners.
The expansion into the Middle East and Latin America markets presents a significant opportunity for Ubitrade to further enhance its position as a player in global EV trade. These regions have shown remarkable growth potential in the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by increasing environmental consciousness and the pursuit of clean energy alternatives.
"Ubitrade is thrilled to announce the expansion of our Electric Vehicle supply capabilities to the Middle East and Latin America," said Yevgen Yurash, CEO of Ubitrade. "By providing reliable access to Chinese Electric Vehicles, we are enabling customers in these regions to embrace innovative electric Vehicles. We are committed to meeting the growing demand for EVs and supporting the global effort towards a greener future."
Ubitrade's expansion into the Middle East and Latin America is aligned with its long-term vision of facilitating international trade and creating opportunities for businesses across the globe. The company's extensive network of Сhinese automotive partners, 11 years of experience in the b2b segment, logistics industry expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction have positioned it as a trusted partner for trade expansion.
About Ubitrade:
Ubitrade is a global trade expansion company that connects businesses worldwide, fostering economic growth and facilitating international trade. The main services include finding in China importers and manufacturers of various products, consulting, marketing, and logistics. With a focus on providing reliable and sustainable solutions, Ubitrade leverages its extensive network and industry expertise to create opportunities and enable seamless trade between countries and regions. To learn more about Ubitrade and its services, visit www.ubitrade.net.
