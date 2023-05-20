Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with European Council President Charles Michel

CANADA, May 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the European Council President, Charles Michel, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

The leaders expressed concern regarding rising insecurity and instability around the world, noting in particular the political, humanitarian, and socio-economic crises in Haiti. Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of coordinated responses, including through the use of sanctions, to address the situation in Haiti.

The Prime Minister also commended the President on his role supporting Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, noting Canada’s recent commitment to participate in the EU Mission in Armenia.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Michel agreed to stay in close contact ahead of the next Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit.