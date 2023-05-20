Incarcerated yet Invincible: How Children’s Author Cedric Davis is Intent on Impacting Kids’ Lives

I just want to give something positive and good to this world in hopes of impacting the lives of at least one child for the better” — Cedric Davis

He may be behind bars, but this remarkable entrepreneur is on a mission to educate, enlighten and empower.

Inspirational speaker, author and entrepreneur Cedric Levonne Davis has been incarcerated for the last 20 years, but he’s not letting that get in the way of what he feels is his purpose in life. The creator of the Backyard Buddis brand, Davis is the author of several stories that address real-life issues that children are faced with on a daily basis, including bullying, making friends, and being offered drugs.

“My objective for writing these stories is to educate, enlighten and empower children, but I also make it fun and interesting at the same time,” says Davis.

His first published book is now available on Amazon. Learn to Spell, Read and say ABC's with the Backyard Buddis is a coloring activity book that helps children learn the alphabet, spell words using the alphabet, place words in a sentence and associate words with objects. An excellent tool to promote early learning, the book also provides a great opportunity for parents to interact with their children.

According to Davis, his Backyard Buddis characters were originally created in 2007 while he was in a lock-up cell. The brand has been so well-received, that other items such as apparel, bedding, party decor, toys and games, are planned for the future. The author is also working on publishing a series of books based on the Backyard Buddis. The first book, which will be released in the near future--Meet Mel Snell and Friends—will be followed by No Spice, and then No Bullying.

Also available on Amazon are Raise A Nation: Revolutionizing The Black Community and Breaking Da Cycle: Keeping Our Youth Alive And Out Of Prison.

For more information about Cedric Davis, visit his website or Facebook page. And to get your copy of Learn to Spell, Read and say ABC's with the Backyard Buddis, visit Amazon.

About the Author

Born in Mobile Alabama to a young mother who already had two children, Cedric Levonne Davis was adopted by his maternal aunt and raised between Prichard, Alabama and Enterprise, Mississippi. Having been incarcerated for 20 years since 2003 for robbery and attempted murder, Davis is on a mission to positively impact the lives of children. As such, he is the creator of the Backyard Buddis brand and the author of several children’s books. He has six children and eight grandchildren.

