From Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and its team, I wish to express our sincere congratulations to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the nation’s great leader and statesman, Heydar Aliyev.

It has been my true honor to take part in the memorable ceremony, convened by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations in New-York in commemoration of the H.E. Heydar Aliyev. I was once again convinced that contributions of wise and visionary leader Heydar Aliyev, who put the country to a path of development and laid a solid foundation of social and economic growth, will always be remembered with deep respect by his own people and those who had known him.

Taking this opportunity, allow me to reassure you of UNAOC’s deep appreciation for the strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan and our mutually beneficial cooperation.

For many years, we have been developing and nurturing positive relations with Azerbaijan in the areas of promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue, and I look forward to deepening and expanding them.

Sincerely,

Miguel Ángel Moratinos,

High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations