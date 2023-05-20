From Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Taking this opportunity, I express the depth of cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples, and wish the government and people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

With deep respect and appreciation,

Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani

Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq