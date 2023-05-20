From His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day for your country as it marks its National Day.

I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership between our two countries, as we face these challenging times.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Charles III

King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland