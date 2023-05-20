From His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2023, 13:10
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day for your country as it marks its National Day.
I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership between our two countries, as we face these challenging times.
Sincerely,
His Majesty Charles III
King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland