Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,919 in the last 365 days.

From His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

AZERBAIJAN, May 20 - 20 May 2023, 13:10

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day for your country as it marks its National Day.

I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership between our two countries, as we face these challenging times.

Sincerely,

His Majesty Charles III

King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

You just read:

From His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more