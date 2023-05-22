Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd. Honors Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sterling Leadership Award

Dr Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, CEO of Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited with Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria Autograph Plus By Cruxstone Cruxstone's Prime Development, The Nautica

The award celebrates Osinbajo's exemplary leadership in Nigeria's economic management, social intervention, digital transformation, and justice reforms.

At Cruxstone, we share the same vision and values as Vice President Osinbajo. It is only by harnessing the power of leadership and collaboration that we can create a better future for our country."” — Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye

ABUJA, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, NIGERIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Achievers Award Institute recognized Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with the esteemed Sterling Leadership Award. This prestigious accolade celebrates Vice President Osinbajo's exemplary leadership in various sectors of governance, including economic management, social intervention, digital transformation, security, and justice reform. The award highlights his dedication to improving the lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, his commitment to national unity and dialogue, his embodiment of integrity and excellence, and his significant contributions to the “Ease of Doing” business in Nigeria.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has consistently demonstrated innovative leadership skills across multiple domains, cementing his reputation as a visionary statesman. His expertise in economic management has been instrumental in steering Nigeria's growth and development. Through his tireless efforts, he has championed initiatives that have positively impacted the nation's economy, including the implementation of the National Social Investment Program, the Economic Sustainability Plan, and the Niger Delta New Vision. These initiatives have uplifted the lives of countless Nigerians, particularly the underprivileged, and have paved the way for a brighter future.

Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, the company’s CEO, remarked that "We are honored to present the Sterling Leadership Award to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is a true embodiment of excellence, integrity and service. He has shown remarkable leadership and dedication in steering Nigeria towards a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future. He is an inspiration to millions of Nigerians and Africans who aspire to make a positive difference in their communities and the world."

Dr. Adetoro added: "At Cruxstone, we share the same vision and values as Vice President Osinbajo. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that address the real estate challenges and opportunities in Nigeria and Africa. We believe that by harnessing the power of leadership, creativity and collaboration, we can create a better future for ourselves and generations to come."

Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd. acknowledges Vice President Osinbajo's pivotal role in driving the 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms in Nigeria. His relentless efforts to create a conducive business environment have streamlined processes and reduced bureaucratic hurdles, making it easier for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. This has attracted both local and international investors, bolstering economic growth and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The Sterling Leadership Award recognizes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's remarkable contributions to Nigeria's progress and his exceptional leadership in diverse fields. It serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to advancing the nation, uplifting the lives of the less privileged, and promoting unity and dialogue. Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd. proudly honors Vice President Osinbajo for his remarkable achievements, and we remain steadfast in our support of his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

The award presentation, which took place at Aso Rock Villa, was witnessed by Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Tunde Osibamowo, Senior Special Adviser to the President, Head, Presidential Delivery Unit and Gbolade Okenla, the Resident Pastor at City of David, Lagos.

About Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd.

Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd. is a leading real estate company committed to excellence in property development and investment in Nigeria. With a track record of delivering exceptional projects, Cruxstone Development and Investment Ltd. is dedicated to contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria's real estate sector.

Cruxstone’s commitment to changing the skylines of Nigeria has resulted in prime luxury developments like the Iconic Towers, a 12-floor, four-tower residential development and a signature hotel tower in Victoria Island, Lagos as well as The Autograph Plus, a premium collection of luxury hotel suites, apartments and lofts in Victoria Island, and Nautica Rise which is a mixed-use prime waterfront development set to transform the real estate landscape into a world-class resort and tourist’s destination.

The Silhouette of Iconic Towers by Cruxstone