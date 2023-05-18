Submit Release
Prospects for cooperation in attracting investments in ecology and environmental protection were discussed

UZBEKISTAN, May 18 - Prospects for cooperation in attracting investments in ecology and environmental protection were discussed

Minister of Natural Resources Aziz Abdukhakimov met with the Japanese delegation headed by the Director of the Department of International Relations of the Ministry of Finance Oe Toru, who is visiting to attend the 32nd annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is taking place these days in Samarkand .

At the meeting, the Japanese side highly noted the active participation of Uzbekistan in promoting international cooperation by providing venues for holding global events, in which important decisions are made to ensure the sustainable development of the planet.

 

The Minister of Natural Resources acquainted the guests with the ongoing work to improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region, draw the attention of the international community to the problems of the drying up of the Aral Sea, as well as landscaping work in the country.

 

The meeting highlighted the need to increase institutional capacity and train highly qualified specialists and experts to ensure the conservation of unique ecosystems, the country's biodiversity, climate change mitigation and green growth.

 

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of attracting investments in the field of ecology and environmental protection, the introduction of green technologies, the transition to the principles of a green economy and the development of green development models.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan

