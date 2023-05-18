Uzbek-Georgian economic cooperation is expanding

UZBEKISTAN, May 18 - Within the framework of the 32nd annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Samarkand, meetings were organized and agreements were reached with the leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as well as leaders of partner countries in the financial sector.

In particular, at the meeting between the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzodom Kudbiyev and the Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili, the current state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Georgian relations were discussed.

It should be noted that the new Development Strategy of Uzbekistan for 2022-2026, based on the principle “for the value of a person”, defines such important tasks as further improving the welfare of our people, transforming sectors of the economy and accelerating the development of entrepreneurship, ensuring macroeconomic stability, introducing green technologies. economy” and improving the energy efficiency of the economy. Today, work is underway to expand cooperation with foreign countries in the implementation of these areas, the introduction of promising projects into practice.

At the meeting, L. Khutsishvili said: “The 32nd annual meeting of the EBRD Board of Governors is held in Samarkand and is of great importance for the further economic development of Uzbekistan. At today's meeting, we discussed the development of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. The geopolitical situation that has developed in the modern world requires Uzbekistan to open new directions for the supply of products to European countries. We are ready to cooperate in this direction.”

During the meeting between the two countries, an exchange of views took place on the consideration of pending decisions in the transport and logistics sector and the development of new projects in this direction.

In particular, the Georgian side expressed its readiness to provide practical assistance in the supply of products to the European market through ports, transport corridors on its territory, as well as to consider using the port of Anaklia, which is planned to be built in the country, which, in turn, will further increase the chances Uzbekistan to enter the international market.

At the meeting, Minister of Finance of Georgia L. Khutsishvili invited the Uzbek side to Georgia to develop and discuss new cooperation agreements.