Vault Hill turns 2 with Transformation to the World’s First AI-driven Human-Centric Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill, the pioneering human-centric metaverse company, turns 2 with an exciting announcement of its rebranding to an AI-driven metaverse company. With this transformation, Vault Hill aims to revolutionize the metaverse by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Web 3 technologies, and extended reality (XR).
With the launch of its brand-new website, www.vaulthill.ai, this sleek and intuitive platform will serve as the central hub for users to explore the possibilities of the AI-driven human-centric metaverse. From personalized conversational avatars to AI companions and engaging marketplace experiences, visitors to the website will discover the vast potential that www.vaulthill.ai has to offer.
Driven by industry trends and market demands, Vault Hill is doubling down on AI to create an immersive human-centric metaverse. The company’s focus lies in delivering personalized experiences through AI Non-Player Characters (NPCs) that cater to diverse user needs and preferences. Vault Hill will provide a seamless onboarding process and prioritize user trust and safety.
Vault Hill’s vision includes an extensive knowledge base sourced through a number of AI integrations, personalized avatars through NFTs, and AI companions leveraging existing NFT communities. The company aims to transform experiences from 2D to 3D, enabling users to sit next to their avatars and engage in immersive interactions.
Targeting the next generation of digital natives, Vault Hill seeks to captivate Web3 enthusiasts and brands alike. The company plans to introduce a vibrant marketplace for personality-based NFTs and collaborate with AI companies like Inworld.ai, Signularity.net, Replika and Character.ai, to bring interactions into the metaverse.
Vault Hill’s marketplace will feature Personality NFTs, giving users access to diverse content and experiences for a nominal fee. Users can explore and purchase these Personality NFTs to enhance their metaverse journeys, create a new income stream and engage with AI characters in new and exciting ways.
Vault Hill will introduce a unique feature in its AI Metaverse, Vault Hill City, with different avatars persona per district, each specializing in specific use cases. These avatars bring diverse expertise, creating engaging experiences for users across various domains. The districts and their respective avatars are:
- District Vitality — Dr. Emily, The Therapist: Provides guidance on wellness, meditation, weight loss, mental health, and emotional trauma.
- District Community — Alex, The Mentor: Offers insights on art, NFT galleries, friendship, and the latest events in the metaverse.
- District Idealism — Maya, The Environmentalist: Advocates for environmental awareness and sustainability within the metaverse.
- District Romance — Sophia, The Matchmaker: Assists users in virtual dating, offers tips on romance, and suggests the best restaurants for memorable experiences.
- District Play — Olivia, The Game Designer: Shares expertise on the gaming industry, fun games, and the top three game consoles.
- District Imagination — Lucas, The Artist: Embodies creativity and artistic expression, providing inspiration and insights into the world of virtual art.
- District Curiosity — Prof. Amelia, The Historian: Enriches users with knowledge about history, culture, and fascinating facts from the past.
As Vault Hill embarks on this journey, it aims to evolve the metaverse by combining world-building and NPC-building, allowing characters to grow alongside the user community. The company will conduct an impact assessment to explore multiplayer functionality and prioritize the development of AI-driven self-help books.
Vaulthill.ai is committed to redefining the human-centric metaverse, offering engaging AI experiences and transforming the way users interact in a virtual world, such as language translation and hate speech detection. The use of natural language processors and machine learning techniques will be developed as part of the virtual world evolution.
About Vault Hill
Vault Hill is an AI-driven human-centric metaverse company at the forefront of revolutionizing user experiences through AI, Web 3, and VR technologies. By creating a dynamic and immersive AI Metaverse, Vault Hill aims to provide users with personalized interactions and endless possibilities.
Tune in for more updates on the Vault Hill website and social media, and subscribe to the news blog to receive exciting announcements and news.
Oyin Ajayi
Oyin Ajayi
