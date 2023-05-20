NNC Powers Innovative Projects for EU Electronics Manufacturer and SpaceX
NNC successfully fulfilled high-volume cable needs for a solar project in Milwaukee & a SpaceX launch owing to its efficient delivery & operational excellence.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nassau National Cable (NNC), a leading supplier of custom and standard cables, has successfully fulfilled the high-volume cable needs of two major projects in 2022: a solar project in Milwaukee and a 2023 SpaceX launch.
Last year, NNC provided over 150,000FT of 4/0 15KV EPR PVC Aluminum MV105 Medium Voltage Cable to Sumcab Specialcable, an EU custom electronics manufacturing company based in Barcelona, Spain. Sumcab required a large quantity of this specialized cable for a solar project in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NNC met this demand promptly and efficiently, delivering the cables within weeks, aligning with the project timeline. The timeline offered by NNC was shorter compared to the one offered by the competitors considered for the project.
The MV105 medium voltage cable, designed for main feeder, distribution, and branch circuits in industrial, commercial, and utility installations, is an excellent choice for solar industry projects due to its resistance to sunlight. It can be utilized for ducts, conduits, cable trays, and direct burial.
"Working on the solar project with Sumcab was an exciting challenge for our team," said Karellys Mattos, the President of Operations at the company. "Our ability to deliver such large quantities within the specified time frame, despite global logistic challenges, underlines our operational efficiency."
In another project this year, NNC supplied 15,000FT of the MV105 medium voltage cable to SpaceX for a planned spacecraft launch at Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40). 4/0 15KV EPR PVC Aluminum MV105 Medium Voltage Cable is the cable designed for the main feeder, distribution, and branch circuits in industrial, commercial, and utility installations. The cable is available for ducts, conduits, trays, and direct burial. This flexible cable is an ideal solution for tight spaces frequently encountered at launch facilities such as the SpaceX facility in Florida.
With these recent achievements, NNC has once again proven its ability to meet the needs of various industries, be it solar energy or space exploration. In recent years, NNC has moved towards providing large-quantity orders to customers in different industries, including solar companies, wind farms, marinas, and mining sites. A stable supply chain allows NNC to fulfill substantial orders on short notice, which is a unique feature for a cable marketplace. With experience across industry sectors, NNC aids its customers in choosing the best cable for their industrial projects.
For large orders, NNC offers a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial wire and cable. Customers that have completed large orders with NNC in recent years include crypto mining companies, HVAC companies, truck manufacturers, oil refineries, marinas, data centers, solar and wind farms, and mines. NNC has a proven record of working with Fortune 500 companies, mid-range American businesses, and startups.
Projects that NNC supplies range from standard projects in the industry to the most innovative ones.
NNC is currently on the way to having bulk orders constitute 80 % of all transactions. This impressive result has been achieved because of several factors. First, the company possesses a sophisticated inventory management system to track the current stock levels and forecast demand. Second, NNC only works with suppliers with well-developed manufacturing capacity to handle large orders. NNC possesses a strong supply chain network with sufficient logistics and distribution systems. Throughout the last few years, NNC has scaled its business to maximize operations quickly while maintaining quality.
In 2024 and beyond, the company is ready to scale up even more to increase the number of innovative partnerships across industries. While scaling up represents a challenge in a contemporary business environment, the company is ready for it. Samuel Draper, the CEO of NNC, is confident in staff, business partners, and suppliers. Therefore, NNC is perfectly prepared for further growth.
About NNC: NNC (Nassau National Cable) has been a trusted supplier of wire and cable products for over 60 years. The company is primarily based in Great Neck, New York, with offices across all continents. It specializes in providing custom and pre-manufactured cable solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers across various industries. In recent years, NNC has been expanding towards featuring a more comprehensive range of industrial products and becoming a full-fledged e-commerce platform.
