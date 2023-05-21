Hyper Traveler by Allan Banford Cover Hyper Traveler by Allan Banford back cover Allan Banford artist and writer

Perception unveils existence. If I see it with closed eyes, its reality. Embrace the power of inner vision to shape a world that transcends the limitations of the physical.” — Allan Banford

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Banford, a renowned the fine art and digital artist, has announced the release of his debut children's book, "Hyper Traveler". The book takes readers on a gripping adventure through the unknown, challenging the limits of human understanding and exploring the outer reaches of time.

Hyper Traveler is a thrilling and inspiring tale of a young boy named Kamo who sets out on an adventure to explore the world in search of his life's purpose. Kamo has always felt trapped in his small town, yearning for something more, something bigger than himself. So, when an opportunity presents itself for him to leave and embark on a journey of self-discovery, he takes it without hesitation.

Kamo's journey takes him through various corners of the world, from bustling cities to serene natural landscapes. Along the way, he meets a diverse cast of characters who each have their own unique stories and perspectives on life. Through these encounters, Kamo learns about different cultures, beliefs, and ways of life, and he begins to see the world in a whole new light. As Kamo continues on his journey, he faces various challenges and obstacles that test his strength and resilience.

However, with each challenge he overcomes, he grows stronger and more confident in himself and his abilities. Throughout the book, the reader is taken on a captivating journey filled with twists and turns, moments of joy and despair, and ultimately, a sense of hope and fulfillment.

Hyper Traveler is a celebration of the human spirit, a reminder that no matter where we come from or what challenges we face, we all have the power to overcome and achieve our dreams.

This book is a must-read for anyone who has ever felt lost, trapped, or uncertain about their place in the world. It is a testament to the power of adventure, exploration, and self-discovery, and will inspire readers of all ages to take bold steps towards their own personal growth and fulfillment.

About the author:

Allan Banford is a contemporary artist whose work explores the intersection of technology and organic forms. His pieces reflect on the relationship between humanity and the environment, highlighting the impact that technology has on organic matter and the potential for sustainable art to create a more harmonious future. Banford creates immersive experiences that spark conversations about our relationship with the environment. His artwork often features a juxtaposition of organic and technological forms, inviting viewers to contemplate the connections between them.

As an artist, Banford is passionate about using his creativity to promote sustainability and raise awareness of our reallity. His vision for sustainable art emphasizes the importance of preserving our planet for future generations, and he believes that art can play a crucial role in this endeavor.

Banford’s work has garnered attention from collectors and investors alike, with his pieces being featured in galleries and art shows around the world. Through his innovative use of technology and organic forms, Banford’s artwork invites viewers to contemplate their own relationship with the environment and the role that technology can play in creating a more sustainable future. With his pieces being sought after by collectors and art enthusiasts alike, Banford’s vision for sustainable art has the potential to not only inspire change, but to also drive investment in a more sustainable future.

Overall, Banford’s artwork offers a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and organic forms, highlighting their interconnectedness and the importance of preserving our creative legacy. As a visionary artist and advocate for sustainability, Banford’s work is not only aesthetically captivating, but also socially relevant, making it a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to support sustainable art.

