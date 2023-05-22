Actress Karnika Singh dons Sci Fi Character in India’s 1st Virtual Reality Sci-Fi film Movie STARGATE
The thrilling story scripted short could be 1st original Indian film made for upgraded technology VR headsets.
the movie will make the audience a unique & thrilling experience with specially designed chairs with VR headsets in the theatre”HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Karnika Singh will be seen in a never before 1st Virtual Reality Sci-Fi film Movie STARGATE produced by Cymax Infotainment, a pioneer in India's Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) technologies. Karnika is excited about the project & the film will be first of its kind to be played by an Indian actress in a new avatar. The look & character of the film is unique as Karnika says “the movie will make the audience a unique & thrilling experience with specially designed chairs with VR headsets in the theatre. Karnika’s story in the film has been carefully directed as she begins to realize that something isn’t right in the placid community of Victory. But as events progress, it becomes a little harder to tell what’s really going on, and the ending has left more than a few filmgoers scratching their heads”.
— Karnika Singh
Karniika Singh hails from Uttarakhand and presently based at Hyderabad. Karnika is a gifted natural Actress and have worked in several music videos. One of her Punjabi music video “AITBAAR” was a Huge Hit. One more Hindi music video of the actress Karnika Singh is also going to be released soon with Director Saurav Verma. Karnika is also working on two other Hindi music videos with Director Rajiv Waliya.Karnika has also participated in Beauty Pageant Indian Princess International.Karnika is also working in Bollywood Movie “WELCOME TO BAJRANGPUR” with famous Actor Shreyas Talpade in a lead role. Karnika has loads of Bollywood Movies & Web Series. The vivacious actress Karnika is at present exploring options to make foray into Hollywood.
CYMAX is an international production company where imagination takes center stage where the artists use a diverse range of techniques, helping to create the most exciting and entertaining images. CYMAX provide concept storytelling, modeling, character animation, environment, live-action shoots, graphic design and visual effects. & is the brainchild of Mr. Gouri Shankar, who is known for creativity and Architecture, right from an early age and is well known in the innovation centers and circles to be a dynamic force in himself. he has got bright and forward-looking ideas and magical concepts that will change the scope of AR/VR in the country. Additionally, he is all poised to make India, a force to reckon with in the foreseeable future. CYMAX , the research and innovations enterprise owned and operated by Cymax Infotainment Pvt.Ltd creates out of the world Reality Experiences with its cutting edge Creative Technology in AR-VR. Gouri Shankar, a 3D game designer and VR innovator, was particularly interested in the stereoscopic effects and sense of depth perception that it gives to the viewer
VR Movies is a step forward to a world where all kinds of imaginations come true. Virtual Reality (VR) film has seen tremendous growth recently. The technology presents endless possibilities for the entertainment industry. There was the fear that this new medium will not be popular for costly production and the technology is not mature. However, with the advance of camera, software and VR headset, the market seems to be adapting pretty well so far. There is quite a number of critically-acclaimed VR/360° films out there that are already popular among viewers.
